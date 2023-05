Last night, a major fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the #Krasnodar Territory. Governor Kondratiev has officially confirmed that it was caused by a drone strike, reports #Russian media. pic.twitter.com/z3W8QQgDx7

Drones have struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. This is a major refinery that produces millions of tons of gasoline, diesel, and other petroleum products. It's located about 175 km from the Kerch Bridge which connects Russia to Russian-occupied Crimea. pic.twitter.com/TYDC1oBJcn