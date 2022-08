Russian Telegram channels are saying that Tuvan and Chechen units are getting around the issue of a lack of encrypted communications by speaking in Tuvan and Chechen, which they're comparing to the Navajo Code Talkers.https://t.co/SSj5d4OcCxhttps://t.co/AzSexSlG8y https://t.co/HOzPzzxxg3 pic.twitter.com/o14IRT7awc