1/22 This is Svetlana Maniovich. She is your guide to the world of extreme Russian glamour. She radiates richness. Diamonds, furs, Rolls Royces - she has it all and more. In summer you can find her in St Tropez where she rents a villa for €150k/month, or on a yacht in Naples\uD83E\uDDF5 pic.twitter.com/ABQRMx1bGB