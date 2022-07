#Russia : In a first for the war so far, today Ukrainian forces are confirmed to have used a US-supplied Switchblade 300 loitering munition on Russian territory, at the Troebortnoe crossing in #Bryansk Oblast, barely 2km from the Ukrainian border (51.88214, 34.34705). pic.twitter.com/u3ALulfIY4

According to Russian sources, 1 civilian was killed, 3 more injured. The Ukrainian side claims FSB agents were targeted.



Though we can't comment on the accuracy of either claim, it is quite significant that a US-supplied weapon has been used by Ukraine against Russian territory. pic.twitter.com/qeQtkrSvsR