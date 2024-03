Vladimir Putin's statements at a concert on Red Square on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia:



\uD83D\uDD18 The road of Donbass and Novorossiya to the Motherland turned out to be more tragic than Crimea's, but now we're all together;



\uD83D\uDD18 The railway… pic.twitter.com/XVpch9KmnN