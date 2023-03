#Ukraine: Another missile type from the TOW family is now confirmed to be used by the AFU- this time a \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 BGM-71H-1-RF TOW BB missile, guided via a radio-frequency link.



Designed to defeat fortifications, it can make a ~60cm hole in an 20cm thick double-reinforced concrete wall. pic.twitter.com/wSwaFW98yA