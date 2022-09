Slovenia has agreed to transfer 28 M-55 S1 tanks to Ukraine.



These are a heavily modified variant of the ex-Soviet T-55, equipped with a British L7 105mm gun, Israeli ERA, a new engine, new computerised fire control systems, and a host of other improvements.



\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83E\uDD1D\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/YeRds4sLD6