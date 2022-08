.@oleksiireznikov for @holosameryky

\uD83D\uDEAE30% of russian elite troops (paratroopers, marines, special forces) were eliminated in Ukraine

✅#UAarmy has not lost any #HIMARS

\uD83D\uDD04We need a political decision about ATACMS supplies

⏩Our plan: total de-occupation of \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 territories