Senior Lieutenant Zhantuar Iskaliyev was a company commander with the 90th Tank Division's 239th Tank Regiment. He was killed in Ukraine on March 6.https://t.co/mZeBAxQjhNhttps://t.co/o1kAQCDYaZhttps://t.co/2u1Nhfhg3b pic.twitter.com/IbBaZjJO2N