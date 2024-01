Russian rapper VACÍO has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for rekindling the phallic magic of the Chili Peppers’ socks-on-cocks attire at this week's "Almost Naked" celebrity party in Moscow. His crime: disorderly conduct & gay propaganda. https://t.co/gN50N62B5F https://t.co/vQP3GYnfjv pic.twitter.com/XGsprstyav