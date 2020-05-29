VIDEO Protestele se extind în SUA, după ce un bărbat de culoare a murit în custodia poliției / Stare de urgență în Minneapolis: Gaze lacrimogene, magazine sparte, mașini incendiate

Watch as an officer pepper-sprays protesters in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/8fUznRO2DB— Mukhtar M. Ibrahim (@mukhtaryare) May 29, 2020
Protest near Oakland's city hall.— Mario Koran (@MarioKoran) May 29, 2020
"Every day I wake up is an act of mother fucking resitance. I wake up and I'm risking my life." pic.twitter.com/Gtd7BlbYsF
One protestor says he was shot in the eye when police started firing both smaller projectile balls and some sort of larger, louder projectile. #Denver #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/vwoI9eLsc0— James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) May 29, 2020
Yes fire in entry #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/dYwFm1ZRgk— Chao Xiong (@ChaoStrib) May 29, 2020
Heat is intense pic.twitter.com/ep4xCtBkl3— Matt Sepic (@msepic) May 29, 2020
