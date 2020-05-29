VIDEO Protestele se extind în SUA, după ce un bărbat de culoare a murit în custodia poliției / Stare de urgență în Minneapolis: Gaze lacrimogene, magazine sparte, mașini incendiate

Autoritățile americane au trimis Garda Națională pentru a contracara violențele din Minneapolis, după două nopți de confruntări între forțele de ordine și protestatari ca urmare a morții unui bărbat de culoare neînarmat aflat în custodia poliției, relatează BBC și AFP.

Watch as an officer pepper-sprays protesters in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/8fUznRO2DB — Mukhtar M. Ibrahim (@mukhtaryare) May 29, 2020

Două sute de polițiști, dar și elicoptere au fost detașate în Minneapolis. Poliția a folosit gaze lacrimogene împotriva protestatarilor care cer dreptate în cazul lui George Floyd, acuzând totodată crimă motivată de ură rasială din partea polițiștilor.

De asemenea, au fost proteste în Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, Memphis și Tennesse.

Protest near Oakland's city hall.

"Every day I wake up is an act of mother fucking resitance. I wake up and I'm risking my life." pic.twitter.com/Gtd7BlbYsF — Mario Koran (@MarioKoran) May 29, 2020

Moartea lui George Floyd în mâna poliției a adus aminte de alte cazuri de persoane de culoare ucise de poliție, precum cel al lui Ahmaud Arbery din Georgia și al Breonnei Taylor în Kentucky.

One protestor says he was shot in the eye when police started firing both smaller projectile balls and some sort of larger, louder projectile. #Denver #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/vwoI9eLsc0 — James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) May 29, 2020

Guvernatorul Minnesotei, Tim Walz, a trimit Garda Națională joi la cererea primarilor din Minneapolis și Saint Paul.

El a spus că multe magazine au fost distruse, inclusiv unele deținute de minorități.

”Moartea lui George Floyd ar trebui să ducă la dreptate și schimbare sistemică, nu la mai multă moarte și distrugere”, a spus el, făcând apel la calmarea protestatarilor.













