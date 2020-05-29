Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO Protestele se extind în SUA, după ce un bărbat de culoare a murit în custodia poliției / Stare de urgență în Minneapolis: Gaze lacrimogene, magazine sparte, mașini incendiate

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 29 mai 2020, 6:46 Actualitate | Internaţional


proteste SUA
proteste SUA
Foto: Captura video
Autoritățile americane au trimis Garda Națională pentru a contracara violențele din Minneapolis, după două nopți de confruntări între forțele de ordine și protestatari ca urmare a morții unui bărbat de culoare neînarmat aflat în custodia poliției, relatează BBC și AFP.




Două sute de polițiști, dar și elicoptere au fost detașate în Minneapolis. Poliția a folosit gaze lacrimogene împotriva protestatarilor care cer dreptate în cazul lui George Floyd, acuzând totodată crimă motivată de ură rasială din partea polițiștilor.

De asemenea, au fost proteste în Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, Memphis și Tennesse.



Moartea lui George Floyd în mâna poliției a adus aminte de alte cazuri de persoane de culoare ucise de poliție, precum cel al lui Ahmaud Arbery din Georgia și al Breonnei Taylor în Kentucky.




Guvernatorul Minnesotei, Tim Walz, a trimit Garda Națională joi la cererea primarilor din Minneapolis și Saint Paul.


El a spus că multe magazine au fost distruse, inclusiv unele deținute de minorități.



”Moartea lui George Floyd ar trebui să ducă la dreptate și schimbare sistemică, nu la mai multă moarte și distrugere”, a spus el, făcând apel la calmarea protestatarilor.






Citește și:
VIDEO SUA: A doua seară de proteste după moartea unui american de culoare sub genunchii unui polițist alb / Ce spune poliția și ce arată imaginile






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















1192 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Proiecte de infrastructura
Industrie Feroviara

ESRI

ULTIMA ORA
7:39 Un nou guvern fără noi alegeri, în Kosovo
7:31 Capitalismul de stat: Laptopuri, materiale de construcții și unelte în valoare de peste 300.000 lei au dispărut de la o firmă a Primăriei Sector 3
7:24 Ministrul Economiei: Până în 15 iunie ar putea fi ridicată măsura izolării pentru românii care se întorc din vacanță din Grecia sau Bulgaria / După estimările noastre, românii vor prefera turismul intern
7:16 Coronavirus Coreea de Sud: Unele școli se închid din nou
6:46 ​Statele Unite aprobă vânzarea a 84 de rachete Patriot către Kuweit / Care este valoarea contractului
6:46 VIDEO Protestele se extind în SUA, după ce un bărbat de culoare a murit în custodia poliției / Stare de urgență în Minneapolis: Gaze lacrimogene, magazine sparte, mașini incendiate
6:02 Coronavirus în lume: Europa continuă relaxarea măsurilor / În Coreea de Sud revin restricțiile și peste 200 de școli sunt închise
5:26 Aurescu - la reuniunea miniștrilor de Externe din UE; pe agendă - relațiile cu China și impactul pandemiei în regiunea Asia-Pacific
5:07 Il Giornale: Misterul comorii ascunse de naziști, care valorează peste un miliard de euro
4:41 The Guardian: O ilustrată din viitor: viața după carantină în Danemarca
4:28 Polonia spune stop purtării obligatorii a măștii (presă)
4:08 Cel mai bătrân bărbat din lume, britanicul Bob Weighton, a murit la vârsta de 112 ani
0:41 Victor Ponta vrea să candideze, din nou la Președinția României
0:24 Spania trece de luni la o nouă etapă a măsurilor de relaxare: 70% dintre spanioli vor putea merge la restaurant și la piscină
Ultimele 24 de ore
Întâlniri on-line | #deladistanță

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Klaus Iohannis: Din 1 iunie câteva activități interzise redevin posibile: Se redeschid terasele / Se va putea merge la plajă, se reiau spectacolele în aer liber / Deplasările între localități, fără declarație
VIDEO FOTO Autostrăzile spre Moldova. Toate informațiile la zi care le-au fost prezentate primarilor din regiune / Ce termene sunt asumate pentru toate autostrăzile
​​DEZBATERE PUBLICĂ 14 turnuri cu o înălțime de până la 42 etaje și un mall în jurul Romexpo, proiectul propus de Iulian Dascălu, pe terenul statului român
FOTO Unde poate duce dependența de operații estetice: Părinții mi-au spus că arăt ca o ciudată
DOCUMENT Toate restricțiile care vor fi ridicate de la 1 iunie. Relaxarea decisă prin Hotărâre de Guvern
​FOTO Lansarea Nasa SpaceX și evoluția costumului de zbor
​DOCUMENT Un grup de medici în frunte cu Vasile Astărăstoae, fost președinte al Colegiului Medicilor, cere respingerea proiectului Legii vaccinării, blocat de 3 ani în Parlament
Inspecția Muncii: Amenzi de peste 9,2 milioane lei pentru firme din construcții, service-uri auto și agenții de plasare a forței de muncă în străinătate
Mike Tyson, dezvăluiri din închisoare: "Făceam atât de mult sex încât eram prea obosit să merg la sală"
Mutarea pe care PSD o plănuiește înaintea alegerilor ca să spulbere procentele PNL. Care e miza reală a moțiunii de cenzură


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne