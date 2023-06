\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA terror must be defeated every day and every night, in every region of \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6, in the skies of every Ukrainian city and village. When any attack by \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA terrorists ends in failure for the terrorists, their defeats will become a source of our long-term security. pic.twitter.com/EvDVwC5qEq