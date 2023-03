It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin.

Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country.

These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions.

Thank you, @RishiSunak, @BWallaceMP, and the \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 people. pic.twitter.com/zoCRmKdBnN