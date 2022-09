This is what \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA captivity looks like. Tortures, no medical aid, no humanity.



This is the arm of Mykhailo Dianov, a heroic \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 Azovstal defender who was exchanged on September 21. In captivity, russians didn't let the arm heal, now it lacks 4cm of the bone. Just imagine the pain. pic.twitter.com/or6R3QVeX1