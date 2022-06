Satellite Image - Snake Island -(14/6/22)



Multiple Russian air defense, fuel trucks, radar systems and also a control centre now on the island.



\uD83D\uDD35 - Revetments/Dug in areas, Camo netting

\uD83D\uDD34 - Vehicles - A.D, Radar, Fuel, etc

⚪️ - Helicopter crash site - Early May 2022 pic.twitter.com/exk5xirlL4