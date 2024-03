Alexei Navalny’s public memorial ceremony is set to take place at 12 p.m. Moscow time at a church in southeastern Moscow. Footage published by @mediazzzona this morning showed a convoy of police trucks heading toward the church. pic.twitter.com/rkRuBYRS6U

40 police cars have gathered near the Soothe My Sorrows church in Moscow where Aleksey Navalny's funeral service will be held.



The Kremlin won't likely allow a large gathering of people to bid farewell to Navalny as it seeks to prevent even the slightest form of dissent in the… pic.twitter.com/mmJrZBlk4J