Heartbreaking to see Corfu on fire.

My Great-Grandfather was Corfiot Greek so feeling especially sad as this beautiful island is so close to my heart. Thinking of everyone out there & in Rhodes. Keep strong & safe \uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDF7 #CorfuFire #GreeceWildfires #Rhodes

pic.twitter.com/s3JC1VIr7v