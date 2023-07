\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFANEVA RIVER - SAINT PETERSBURG\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA

0.5M\uD83D\uDCF7 from 24 July 2023. As Navy Day approaches, took a quick look at the River Neva near Peter & Paul Cathedral to see what was lined up.

- 1x Karakurt Class & 1x Buyan-M anchored in the river

- Possible spot of the frigate SHTANDART pic.twitter.com/UgbYJ5lWOV