Budapest is full of Chinese volunteer gendarmes in red caps to protect Xi Jinping, aka Winnie-the-Pooh, from "unfriendly" Tibetan and Taiwanese flags. \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDFC



Of course, when the camera appeared, they immediately forgot Hungarian, until then they spoke the language perfectly well. \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDF3 pic.twitter.com/cI2FWhlNjZ