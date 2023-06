Russians released photos of a combined Ukrainian mechanized assault utilizing Leopard 2A4s, 2A6s, M2A2 Bradley IFVs, and M113s in Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia Oblast. pic.twitter.com/YW9RQpWnFq

Claimed as aerial reconnaissance footage of Ukrainian heavy equipment used during yesterday's reported offensive actions in Zaporizhzia region. pic.twitter.com/BNNPW8R628