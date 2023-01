⚡️It is reported that the Ukrainian military in Kadiivka, Luhansk Region, delivered a powerful strike with MRLS Himars on a large Russian military base.



It is reported that there were about 300 Russian soldiers there. Losses are being ascertained☠️\uD83D\uDC80\uD83D\uDE08 pic.twitter.com/AKDvGfJeX1