NEW: Russian digging of mass graves continues in Mariupol in an attempt to cover up war crimes at Starokrymske Cemetery on the west edge of the city.



Mariupol officials believe 20,000 people have died in the city since \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA invasion, more than 4% of pre-war population.



\uD83D\uDCF7:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/ZNJdEWfSVh