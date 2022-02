The Antonov An-225 Mriya, the largest plane in the world, has reportedly been destroyed in Hostomel, Ukraine. #Ukraine #Russia pic.twitter.com/GzNo0DtQsK

Satellite imagery matches the paneling type of the hanger, and ground level photo's match the open back and from the of hanger. I believe we can confirm the #An225 has been destroyed pic.twitter.com/uStFnD5IWb