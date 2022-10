Continued a friendly dialog with \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7 President @RTErdogan. Thanked for the unshakable support of the territorial integrity, sovereignty of \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6. Noted Türkiye's special role in the Grain Initiative and its continuation. \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 - \uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7 interaction in the security sphere highly appreciated.