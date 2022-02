Oh yeah baby that's the stuff, that's what we're lookin' for. https://t.co/PQTmsh41pj pic.twitter.com/tzz4p4bLz3

Satellite imagery shows some sort of prep work for what I imagine to be a bridge. Location is the Pripyat River, roughly 4 miles from the Ukrainian border. Hoping newer imagery comes out soon so we can see. Zoomed out photo shows tire tracks. pic.twitter.com/o04if621Nt