FOTO VIDEO Brazilia: Ziua s-a transformat în noapte în Sao Paolo, din cauza incendiilor din Jungla Amazoniană

Ziua s-a transformat în noapte în jurul orei locale 15.00, potrivit unui ziar local din Sao Paolo.

Oficiali de la Institutul Național de Meteorologie al Braziliei au spus că scena tulburătoare este rezultatul combinației mai multor factori, precum frigul, aerul umed și fumul provocat de incendiile fără precedent din Pădurea Amazoniană.

