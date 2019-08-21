FOTO VIDEO Brazilia: Ziua s-a transformat în noapte în Sao Paolo, din cauza incendiilor din Jungla Amazoniană

São Paulo, 3:30 PM #gothamcity pic.twitter.com/KyR1YOGg8q— Leandro Mota (@leandromota_) 19 august 2019
\uD83C\uDF0EJust a little alert to the world: the sky randomly turned dark today in São Paulo, and meteorologists believe it’s smoke from the fires burning *thousands* of kilometers away, in Rondônia or Paraguay. Imagine how much has to be burning to create that much smoke(!). SOS\uD83C\uDF0E pic.twitter.com/P1DrCzQO6x— Shannon Sims (@shannongsims) 20 august 2019
Pontualmente 4h da noite em SP pic.twitter.com/07ZJdUeOM6— Gianvitor Dias (@Gianvitor) 19 august 2019