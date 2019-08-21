Español
FOTO VIDEO Brazilia: Ziua s-a transformat în noapte în Sao Paolo, din cauza incendiilor din Jungla Amazoniană

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 21 august 2019, 15:54 Actualitate | Internaţional


Sao Paolo - noapte in timpul zilei
Sao Paolo - noapte in timpul zilei
Foto: Captura Twitter
Cel mai mare oraș al Braziliei, Sao Paolo, a fost aruncat în întuneric în mijlocul zilei, luni, în timp ce un mare nor de fum a acoperit cerul din cauza incendiilor masive care au loc în Pădurea Amazoniană, alarmând locuitorii, relatează BuzzFeedNews.

Ziua s-a transformat în noapte în jurul orei locale 15.00, potrivit unui ziar local din Sao Paolo.



Oficiali de la Institutul Național de Meteorologie al Braziliei au spus că scena tulburătoare este rezultatul combinației mai multor factori, precum frigul, aerul umed și fumul provocat de incendiile fără precedent din Pădurea Amazoniană.









