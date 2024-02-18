FILM Duminică, 18 Februarie 2024, 22:33

HotNews.ro

0

„Oppenheimer", filmul despre fabricarea bombei atomice în timpul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial, a fost marele câștigător la Premiile BAFTA duminică, adunând în total șapte premii, relatează Reuters.

Cillian Murphy a primit premiul BAFTA pentru cel mai bun actor în rol principal pentru rolul din Oppenheimer Foto: Vianney Le Caer / AP / Profimedia

Invitat de onoare la gală a fost Prinţul William, în calitate de preşedinte al Academiei Britanice de Film şi Artă. El a sosit fără soţia sa, Kate, care se recuperează după o operaţie abdominală suferită luna trecută, scrie News.ro.

\uD83C\uDFA5✨ Always a pleasure to join the best of the film industry at The @BAFTA Awards. Congratulations to all of this evening’s nominees and winners! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/whsE3WM3hD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) February 18, 2024

Ceremonia a inclus prestaţii muzicale ale vedetei din "Ted Lasso" Hannah Waddingham şi Sophie Ellis-Bextor - aceasta din urmă cântând hitul ei din 2001 "Murder on the Dancefloor", care a revenit în topuri după ce a apărut în "Saltburn".

În discursul ei, Emma Thomas, producătoarea "Oppenheimer", i-a mulţumit lui Christopher Nolan - soţul ei, care a regizat filmul. Ea a spus că acesta a fost "exasperant", dar "întotdeauna avea dreptate".

Oppenheimer a câștigat cele mai multe premii

Oppenheimer, unul dintre filmele cu cele mai mari încasări din 2023, a câștigat cel mai mare premiu al serii - cel mai bun film. De asemenea, a câștigat premii pentru actorul principal Cillian Murphy, actorul secundar Robert Downey Jr, montaj, cinematografie, coloană sonoră și nu în ultimul rând pentru regie - Christopher Nolan,obținând primul său premiu BAFTA.

„Am atât de mulți oameni cărora să le mulțumesc pentru asta, o distribuție incredibilă... o echipă incredibilă”, a spus Nolan în discursul său de acceptare.

Emma Stone a câștigat premiul pentru actriță în rol principal pentru comedia „Poor Things”, care a câștigat cinci premii în total.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph a câștigat premiul pentru actriță în rol secundar pentru rolul din „The Holdovers”.

Drama „Anatomy of a Fall” a câștigat premiul pentru scenariu original.

„Zona de interes”, despre comandantul de la Auschwitz și familia sa care locuiesc lângă lagărul nazist, a câștigat premii pentru film britanic remarcabil, filmul în alta limbă decât engelză și sunet.

Lista nominalizărilor şi câştigătorilor BAFTA 2024

Cel mai bun film

“Anatomy of a Fall” - Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, “The Holdovers” - Mark Johnson, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas, “Oppenheimer” - Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone

Cel mai bun regizor

Andrew Haigh - “All of Us Strangers”, Justine Triet - “Anatomy of a Fall", Alexander Payne - “The Holdovers”, Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”, Christopher Nolan - “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Jonathan Glazer - “The Zone of Interest”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar

Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple”, Claire Foy - “All of Us Strangers”, Sandra Hüller - “The Zone of Interest”, Rosamund Pike - “Saltburn”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar

Robert De Niro - “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Jacob Elordi - “Saltburn”, Ryan Gosling - “Barbie”, Paul Mescal - “All of Us Strangers”, Dominic Sessa - “The Holdovers”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol principal

Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple”, Sandra Hüller - “Anatomy of a Fall”, Carey Mulligan - “Maestro”, Vivian Oparah - “Rye Lane”, Margot Robbie - “Barbie”, Emma Stone - “Poor Things” (câştigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal

Bradley Cooper - “Maestro”, Colman Domingo - “Rustin”, Paul Giamatti - “The Holdovers”, Barry Keoghan - “Saltburn”, Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer” (câştigător), Teo Yoo - “Past Lives”

Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce (câştigător), Sophie Wilde

Cel mai bun scenariu original

“Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (câştigător), “Barbie” - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, “The Holdovers” - David Hemingson, “Maestro” - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, “Past Lives” - Celine Song

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh, “American Fiction” - Cord Jefferson (câştgător), “Oppenheimer” - Christopher Nolan, “Poor Things” - Tony McNamara, “The Zone of Interest” - Jonathan Glazer

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza

“20 Days in Mariupol” - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, “Anatomy of a Fall” - Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion, “Past Lives” - Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon, “Society of the Snow” - J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza, “The Zone of Interest” - Jonathan Glazer (câştigător)

The Zone of Interest wins the BAFTA for Film Not In The English Language \uD83D\uDC4F@a24 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/0o3ZjhN4Wy — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

Cel mai bun film de animaţie

“The Boy and the Heron” - Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki (câştigător), “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” - Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram, “Elemental” - Peter Sohn, Denise Ream, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” - Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Cel mai bun documentar

“20 Days in Mariupol” - Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath (câştigător), “American Symphony” - Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun, “Beyond Utopia” - Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” - Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion, “Wham!” - Chris Smith

Cel mai bun film britanic

“All of Us Strangers” - Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“How to Have Sex” - Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis

“Napoleon” - Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa

“The Old Oak” - Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Poor Things” - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara

“Rye Lane” - Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia

“Saltburn” - Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie

“Scrapper” - Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough

“Wonka” - Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby

“The Zone of Interest” - Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska (câştigător)

Cel mai bun debut britanic pentru un scenarist, regizor sau producător

“Blue Bag Life” - Lisa Selby (regizor), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (regizor, producător), Alex Fry (producător), “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” - Christopher Sharp (regizor) [de asemenea regizat de Moses Bwayo], “Earth Mama” - Savanah Leaf (scenarist, regizor, producător), Shirley O’Connor (producător), Medb Riordan (producător) - câştigător, “How to Have Sex” - Molly Manning Walker (scenarist, regizor), “Is There Anybody Out There?” - Ella Glendining (regizor)

Cea mai bună distribuţie

“All of Us Strangers” - Kahleen Crawford, “Anatomy of a Fall” - Cynthia Arra, “The Holdovers” - Susan Shopmaker (câştigător), “How to Have Sex” - Isabella Odoffin, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Cea mai bună imagine

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Rodrigo Prieto, “Maestro” - Matthew Libatique, “Oppenheimer” - Hoyte van Hoytema (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Robbie Ryan, “The Zone of Interest” - Łukasz Żal

Cel mai bun montaj

“Anatomy of a Fall” - Laurent Sénéchal, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Thelma Schoonmaker, “Oppenheimer” - Jennifer Lame (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “The Zone of Interest” - Paul Watts

Cele mai bune costume

“Barbie” - Jacqueline Durran, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Jacqueline West, “Napoleon” - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates, “Oppenheimer” - Ellen Mirojnick, “Poor Things” - Holly Waddington (câştigător)

Cel mai bun machiaj şi cea mai bună coafură

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen, “Maestro” - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell, “Napoleon” - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon, “Oppenheimer” - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid, “Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Cea mai bună muzică originală

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - Robbie Robertson, “Oppenheimer” - Ludwig Göransson (câştigător), “Poor Things” - Jerskin Fendrix, “Saltburn” - Anthony Willis, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” - Daniel Pemberton

Cea mai bună scenografie

“Barbie” - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, “Killers of the Flower Moon” - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, “Oppenheimer” - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, “Poor Things” - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek (câştigător), “The Zone of Interest” - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Cel mai bun sunet

“Ferrari” - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser, “Maestro” - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic, “Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One” - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor, “Oppenheimer” - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo, “The Zone of Interest” - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers (câştigător)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

“The Creator” - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams, “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke, “Napoleon” - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Poor Things” Simon Hughes (câştigător)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie britanic

“Crab Day” - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak (câştigător), “Visible Mending” - Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft, “Wild Summon” - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj britanic

“Festival of Slaps” - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer, “Gorka” - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson, “Jellyfish and Lobster” - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai (câştigător), “Such a Lovely Day” - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs, “Yellow” - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos