Honored to be elected today as Judge of the UN International Court of Justice @CIJ_ICJ by #UNGA with 117 votes & UN Security Council with 9 votes as the first ever Romanian\uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDE9 to fulfil this function! I thank \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF3UN Member States for their trust in me & in RO School of Int'l Law! pic.twitter.com/hoQxAIgiPB