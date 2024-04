Same Russian turtle tank after the Ukrainian strike on Russian base in Donetsk.



Russian tank base was geolocated by CyberBoroshno team and later targeted by Ukrainian forces based on the obtained information:

47.956743,37.613304https://t.co/JRZlqdYVhLhttps://t.co/c7ZZbnNHbX https://t.co/bElZlAsp60 pic.twitter.com/mBNm5aMACF