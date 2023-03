“Turkey is the historical lands of \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA. Let's take advantage of the situation and return our lands," \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA State Duma deputy Semyon Bagdasarov.

He called for an attack on #Turkey and the annexation of Constantinople (Istanbul), while Turkey is still recovering from the cataclysms. pic.twitter.com/gSiZibHXqT