#Ukraine: A new infantry mobility vehicle for the Ukrainian army - at least a dozen \uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDEA/\uD83C\uDDF9\uD83C\uDDF7 Panthera T6 armored vehicles were delivered to Ukraine.



No one reported the transfer of such vehicles and considering their wide availability for purchase, their source is unknown. pic.twitter.com/E5krcQXOba