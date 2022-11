Another curious weapon appears in #Ukraine- a Chinese \uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDF3 W85 12.7x108 HMG mounted on a Ukrainian technical.



Sourcing is unclear; whilst the W85 is very rare in Europe, this may have been purchased further afield or from intercepted Iranian deliveries to the Houthis.



\uD83D\uDCF8@ragnars pic.twitter.com/qNU1j5Kjc9