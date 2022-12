\uD83D\uDD25More good news from #Ukraine️ : in the temporarily occupied #Kadiivka #Luhansk region the headquarters of the Wagner PMC was burned

It was located in a private hotel in the city center, in the photo - all that was left of it. #Russians claims that they were hit by #HIMARS \uD83D\uDE01\uD83D\uDD25 pic.twitter.com/JViRSPVeRH