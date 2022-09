#Ukraine and the #EU signed 5 agreements - participation in "Digital Europe" program, cooperation in customs & tax sphere, €500 million of budget support, increasing grants budget for \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 by €122 million.

Agreements bring us closer to the #EU, contribute to \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 sustainability. pic.twitter.com/dQFtle5GbX