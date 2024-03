#NEW ⚡️\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA— Russian Su-35 fighter plane crashed in the Sevastopol region.



Governor Razvozaev announced that the pilot was in good condition, he jumped from the plane with the ejection seat and was rescued.



There is no damage as the plane did not crash into the city. pic.twitter.com/z4LNDSJE2f