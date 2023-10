IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari issues a statement, 'urging all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to relocate south immediately'.



"The pending IDF operation is set to neutralise the threat of Hamas," he adds.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



\uD83D\uDCFA Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 pic.twitter.com/DJNfT3nIiA