[P] Executive Director Romanian- U.S. Fulbright Commission

Duminică, 1 septembrie 2019, 8:53


Fulbright Romania
Fulbright Romania
Foto: U.S. Fulbright Commission
The Board of the Romanian Fulbright Commission is recruiting an Executive Director who will be responsible for implementing and monitoring the programs and policies of the Fulbright program in Romania. Applications are invited from Romanian and American citizens.

The Executive Director (Director) of the Romanian-U.S. Fulbright Commission (Commission) is responsible for long-term planning, day-to-day management of the Commission’s wide range of programs, 2.2 million-dollar budget, and supervision of a staff of six. In addition, the Director is responsible for EducationUSA in Romania, a U.S. Department of State program which provides comprehensive and current information about opportunities to study at postsecondary institutions in the United States, serving hundreds of Romanian students annually.

This is a full-time position, with a two-year renewable contract, which reports to the bi-national Board of Directors.

Responsibilities:
  • Attend all meetings of the Board of Directors, unless specifically excused.
  • Execute and implement the decisions and policies of the Board of Directors.
  • Supervise Commission and EducationUSA staff, including providing training, feedback, and an annual written performance evaluation for each staff member.
  • Develop a strategic plan for local revenue generating and fundraising activities to support program expansion.
  • Prepare and manage the Commission’s annual budget, including timely and accurate commitment of funds, under oversight of the Commission Treasurer and the Board.
  • Enact internal control systems to ensure all uses of funds are consistent with laws, regulations, and policies and are safeguarded against waste, loss, and misuse.
  • Oversee the timely preparation and submission of financial, statistical, and narrative reports for the Board, including an annual report to be released to the public.
  • Prepare and present to the Board an annual program and statistical report on the Commission’s activities.
  • Award and execute an annual contract to a public accounting firm for the auditing of the Commission’s financial and management operations.
  • Manage the selection of Romanian grantees, including increasing the number of qualified applicants.
  • Manage the placement of Fulbright grantees from the United States.
  • Plan and conduct orientation and debriefing programs.
  • Monitor the personal welfare and success of U.S. grantees in Romania and, in cooperation with the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Romanian grantees in the United States.
  • Establish and maintain relationships with partnering organizations, institutions of higher learning, alumni, and other organizations, including possible funding sources.
  • Maintain an accurate record of non-expendable property.
  • Conduct long-range program planning.
  • Oversee communications for the Commission, including use of traditional and social media.
  • Prepare and submit to the U.S. Embassy an annual budget request for EducationUSA.
  • Manage EducationUSA’s annual budget, including timely and accurate commitment of funds.
  • Perform all other duties as directed by the Board.

Desired Qualifications
  • Master’s degree, equivalent or higher
  • Demonstrated management and leadership skills.
  • Proven record of dynamic leadership, strategic planning, and organizational innovation.
  • Minimum six years’ experience in the field of international educational exchange.
  • Thorough knowledge of the Romanian and American systems of higher education.
  • Demonstrated experience in program and fiscal management, academic recruitment, personnel administration, and public relations. Fund-raising experience is also desired.
  • Ability to interact effectively with American and Romanian academics, government officials, NGO representatives, and business leaders.
  • Strong oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.
  • Proficiency in English and Romanian.
  • Demonstrated commitment to equal opportunity.
  • Familiarity with modern information systems (Internet, email and social media).
Salary is negotiable and commensurate with experience and qualifications. A letter of application in English succinctly addressing the above qualifications, accompanied by a Europass CV (no photo or Date of Birth please), and the name and contact information of three references should be received by e-mail to FulbrightRomania@state.gov no later than September 30, 2019. Questions about the position should also be submitted to this address. Only applications received by the closing date will be considered.

Information on the Fulbright program in Romania can be found at www.fulbright.ro. For information on the worldwide Fulbright program please see http://fulbright.state.gov.




[P] Executive Director Romanian- U.S. Fulbright Commission
