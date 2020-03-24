Español
Greta Thunberg spune că este ”probabil” purtătoare a noului coronavirus

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 24 martie 2020, 20:21 Actualitate | Coronavirus


Foto: Wikimedia Commons/ Anders Hellberg
Activista suedeză Greta Thunberg a spus marți că ”probabil” este purtătoare a noului coronavirus, după ce a avut mai multe simptome legate de Covid-19, după ce s-a întors dintr-o călătorie din Europa centrală, relatează AFP.

”Aproximativ acum zece zile am început să am anumite simptome (...) Mă simțeam obosită, aveam frisoane, durere de gât și tușeam. Tatăl meu a avut aceleași simptome, dar mult mai intense și cu febră”, a spus ea pe contul ei de Instagram.

Întoarsă dintr-o călătorie din Europa centrală la începutul lui martie, tânăra a spus că s-a izolat în Suedia cu tatăl său - care a fost de asemenea în călătorie - ca măsură de precauție.

”Este extrem de probabil să-l fi contractat, având în vedere combinația de simptome și circumstanțe”, a continuat ea.

Suedia, care a raportat aproximativ 2.200 de cazuri și 36 de decese, testează doar cazurile grave, oamenii care au nevoie de spitalizare și personalul medical - inclusiv cei care intră în contact cu persoanele în vârstă. Așadar, Greta nu a fost testată.

Tânăra de 17 ani spune că ”practic și-a revenit”, dar spune că ”aproape nu s-a simțit bolnavă”. ”Ultima răceală a fost mai rea decât asta”, a adăugat ea.


The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

2316 vizualizari


