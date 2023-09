So after #Klishchiivka The #UkrainianArmy is currently at south direction only two kilometers away from #Bakhmut and control all the strategic heights of the region \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83D\uDCAA



The liberation of that strategic settlement is of great importance for Ukraine as it overlooks entire region pic.twitter.com/Vdf18MA32C