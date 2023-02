Tank crews from the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been quick to master the controls of the mighty Challenger 2 this week.



The UK is providing Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to help them defend their homeland and retake territory.@DefenceU



\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 #StandWithUkraine \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/iHiOmqR14U