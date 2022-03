Mariupol is being erased by RF shells on our eyes. A direct blow at the maternity center has happened. Women in labor and kids are under the wreckage. Instead of new lives - deaths. Won't it be enough to close the \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 sky from missiles? Isn't it an argument to stop the killing? pic.twitter.com/lwUNrg4AkV