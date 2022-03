The mayor of #Konotop declares that the occupiers have delivered an ultimatum - either he surrenders the city to them, or they will completely destroy it. pic.twitter.com/5crrndj5qx

The mayor of Konotop to the citizens:

- Russian commander requests our capitulation, otherwise the city will be destroyed by his artillery. What do you want - to fight or to capitulate?

- We fight!

- If we fight - I want everyone to vote.

- We fight! pic.twitter.com/J52t2UIvt5