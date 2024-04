\uD83D\uDEA4 Pope Francis is navigating the waters of Venice this Sunday morning, marking the first papal visit since Pope Benedict in 2011, and Pope Saint John Paul II in 1985.



\uD83D\uDC49\uD83C\uDFFB Follow the live here: https://t.co/H4sbaCwxOi



\uD83D\uDCF9 EWTN/@MarcoMancio82 pic.twitter.com/CwkDlGIGmj