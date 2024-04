\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA \uD83E\uDE82The Russians were the first in the world to make a stratospheric parachute jump to the North Pole



Mikhail Kornienko, Alexander Lynnik and Denis Efremov successfully landed from a height of 10,000 meters. pic.twitter.com/tNWjl2bDfK