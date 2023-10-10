​Armata israeliană a descoperit orori de neimaginat într-o comunitate israeliană care a fost atacată sâmbătă de Hamas, inclusiv zeci de copii morți, unii decapitați, a informat presa israeliană.

Ziariștii chemați să vadă ororile HamasFoto: Captura video

Presa a fost invitată marți să vadă cum arată Kfar Aza, comunitatea masacrată de Hamas, în timp ce soldații scoteau cadavrele victimelor din casele în care au fost ucise, potrivit i24News. Satul se află în apropierea graniței cu Fâșia Gaza.

Militarii au descoperit aproximativ 40 de bebeluși și copii morți, unii decapitați.

„Nu este un război, nu este un câmp de luptă. Vedeți bebelușii, mama, tatăl, în dormitoarele lor, în camerele lor de protecție și cum i-au ucis teroriștii. Este un masacru", a spus generalul-maior al IDF Itai Veruv.

Urmărește LIVE AICI toate informațiile despre războiul din Israel