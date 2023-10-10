Armata israeliană a descoperit orori de neimaginat într-o comunitate israeliană care a fost atacată sâmbătă de Hamas, inclusiv zeci de copii morți, unii decapitați, a informat presa israeliană.
Presa a fost invitată marți să vadă cum arată Kfar Aza, comunitatea masacrată de Hamas, în timp ce soldații scoteau cadavrele victimelor din casele în care au fost ucise, potrivit i24News. Satul se află în apropierea graniței cu Fâșia Gaza.
Militarii au descoperit aproximativ 40 de bebeluși și copii morți, unii decapitați.
„Nu este un război, nu este un câmp de luptă. Vedeți bebelușii, mama, tatăl, în dormitoarele lor, în camerele lor de protecție și cum i-au ucis teroriștii. Este un masacru", a spus generalul-maior al IDF Itai Veruv.
i24NEWS Correspondent @Nicole_Zedek reports from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a quarter-mile from the Gaza border, and recounts the atrocities that were committed in the small community which remains an active scene as soldiers clear booby traps and recover the bodies of dozens of victims pic.twitter.com/J4ZfWZQYHp— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023
'It's not a war, it's not a battle. It's a massacre'— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023
Journalists are let into Kfar Aza for the first time, four days after the community came under the shock attack by Hamas terrorists
IDF Major General Itai Veruv describes the scene of brutal violence, where whole families… pic.twitter.com/HJzoMKj2Ta
