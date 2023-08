Members of the NLC in Rivers State chant song, "Tinubu allow us to breathe" during their nationwide protest.



They are calling for the reversal of certain economic policies of the federal government.



\uD83C\uDFA5: Soibi Oruwari



.#NigeriaInfoFM | #RiversNLC | #NLCprotest pic.twitter.com/tKx3VLJ5dm