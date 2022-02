Putin is blatantly lying to his own people and the world. He has started a war with \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6Ukraine on false pretenses, accusing the democratic Ukrainian government of committing genocide.

Now, millions of innocent Ukrainians are paying the price for his lies. https://t.co/Llv2XGDo66 pic.twitter.com/mQbCdMnJc5