VIDEO Miliardarul japonez Yusaku Maezawa, la un pas de a deveni primul turist spaţial care ajunge la bordul ISS după un deceniu

【2 days until Launch\uD83D\uDE80】 The Soyuz rocket is all prepared. MZ is also all prepared. Just waiting for the time to come. #MZJourneytoSpace pic.twitter.com/Y9RcUDf0lQ

【6 days until Launch\uD83D\uDE80】

Final check of the Soyuz interior.

Making sure our payload and GoPro cameras are fitted in the right places inside the rocket. It’s really starting to kick in that we are flying soon\uD83D\uDE06#MZJourneytoSpace pic.twitter.com/RXavxwppVu