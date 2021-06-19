Champ, ciobănescul german al lui Joe Biden, a murit

​Champ, ciobănescul german al cuplului prezidențial american, a murit, au anunțat sâmbătă Joe și Jill Biden, aducând un omagiu câinelui care „a transformat totul în mai bine” cât timp le-a fost alături, scrie AFP.

Champ și celălalt câine al cuplului, Major, au marcat revenirea animalelor de companie la Casa Albă, la patru ani după plecarea lui Bo și Sunny, câinii familiei Obama.



Donald Trump a întrerupt astfel o veche tradiție petrecându-și întregul mandat la Washington fără un animal de companie.

„Voia să fie mereu oriunde eram și noi și transforma instant totul în mai bine când era alături de noi”, a declarat cuplul prezidențial într-un comunicat.

“In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy, and will miss him always.”

