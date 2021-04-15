Español
Un parlamentar canadian a fost surprins gol în timpul unei conferințe pe Zoom

de N.O.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 15 aprilie 2021, 18:44 Actualitate | Internaţional


Zoom
Zoom
Foto: Sergei Elagin, Dreamstime.com
Un politician din Canada și-a cerut scuze după ce a apărut gol într-o conferință video cu colegii săi, relatează BBC.

”A fost o greșeală nefericită”, a spus William Amos, care reprezintă municipiul Pontiac din Quebec, într-o declarație miercuri.



”Camera video era pornit accidental în timp ce mă schimbam în hainele de muncă, după ce am fost la alergat”, a spus el.

O captură video a incidentului care a fost postată pe rețelele de socializare îl arată pe Amos ținând un telefon mobil în dreptul organelor sale genitale.

Parlamentarul liberal a fost surprins stând în spatele unui scaun din apropierea biroului între steagul Quebecului și cel al Canadei.

Amos s-a declarat ”rușinat” de incident, care a fost descris drept ”o greșeală nevinovată” care ”nu se va mai repeta”.











