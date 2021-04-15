Un parlamentar canadian a fost surprins gol în timpul unei conferințe pe Zoom

”A fost o greșeală nefericită”, a spus William Amos, care reprezintă municipiul Pontiac din Quebec, într-o declarație miercuri.

So for those wondering, the MP who appeared in his simplest attire is in fact Pontiac Liberal MP William Amos, according to this pic I was sent (compared to a Facebook live of him in his office just yesterday). pic.twitter.com/AtmKAmf8Am

”Camera video era pornit accidental în timp ce mă schimbam în hainele de muncă, după ce am fost la alergat”, a spus el.

O captură video a incidentului care a fost postată pe rețelele de socializare îl arată pe Amos ținând un telefon mobil în dreptul organelor sale genitale.

Parlamentarul liberal a fost surprins stând în spatele unui scaun din apropierea biroului între steagul Quebecului și cel al Canadei.

Amos s-a declarat ”rușinat” de incident, care a fost descris drept ”o greșeală nevinovată” care ”nu se va mai repeta”.

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again.